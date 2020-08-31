Special suburban trains for NEET, JEE students in Mumbai: Railways

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Railways will permit students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by the special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

"Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute," he said in a tweet.

The admit cards of the candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with parents or guardians on exam days, a statement issued by the Railways said.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

In the press statement, the Railways said permission has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs and candidates appearing for JEE and NEET are allowed to travel by the special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

The regular suburban train services have been suspended in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special services are being run for the convenience of essential COVID-19 workers.

"Station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for their convenience," the statement said.

It said the admit cards of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on the exam days.

The statement also requested other passengers not to rush to the stations. "It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," it said.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.