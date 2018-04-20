Special status: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ends day-long fast

Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ended his day-long fast. The CM was observing the fast protesting against the denial of special category status to the state.

Naidu after ending his fast over 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state' said,''I'll not compromise on state's interests. All kinds of unions & organizations came here & expressed solidarity. This is historic. But, few political parties didn't come, as they have different agenda.''

Several ministers, including Naidu's son and IT Minister N Lokesh, also joined him in the day-long fast. The leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party and its frontal organisations are also observing the fast across the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended support to the hunger strike undertaken by her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre.

However, YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbed 'drama' the Chief Minister's fast and said such gimmicks would not bring about any real change.

Earlier, in an open letter to the people of the state, Naidu pointed out how the Centre had turned a blind eye to the needs of the people and failed to implement the promises made in the bifurcation act of 2014.

The chief minister, who turned 69 today, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the "non-implementation" of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

