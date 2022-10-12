YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Special investigation team to probe cases related to human sacrifice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12: A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Kerala police on Wednesday to probe into the cases related to human sacrifice involving two women at a house near Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    State police chief Anilkant issued order to form a special team comprising Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan and Perumbavoor ACP Anooj Paliwal.

    The DGP's office said the special team would be directly under the ADGP in-charge of law and order.

    Police on Tuesday arrested three--Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, for murdering two women as part of black magic.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala human sacrifice

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X