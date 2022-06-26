YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Germany for the G7 summit has been marked by two special gestures by the state of Bavaria, where the annual meeting of the world's leading democratic economies is being held.

    Special gestures for PM Modi in Germany
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme during his visit to Munich, Germany, Sunday. (Image Courtesy: PTI)

    Government sources noted that a Bavarian band welcomed PM Modi at the Munich airport, and said such a gesture by the state was last made for then US president Barack Obama in 2015.

    "Minister-President of Bavaria is hosting a dinner for many world leaders including PM Modi on Sunday. But Modi has been in a way accorded the guest of honour status and he will be the only leader speaking on the occasion," a source said.

    Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany on a two-day visit during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries.

    Modi is attending the event following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PTI

    X