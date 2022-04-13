'Derogatory remarks' on women: Yati Narsinghanand to be released from jail today

Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in two hate speech cases

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 13: The special sessions court for MPs & MLAs acquitted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases pertaining to Nirmal and Nizamabad district.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, facing cases for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012, appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for making "hate" speeches wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community during his public speeches.

Earlier, multiple cases were registered against Akbaruddin for alleged hate speeches delivered by him in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012 and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012. He was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the chargesheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the chargesheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.