  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP says 'waiting' for BSP's official stand on alliance question

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, June 03: The Samajwadi Party said on Monday it is "waiting" for the Bahujan Samaj Party to take an "official stand" on whether to continue the alliance or not, hours after BSP chief Mayawati asked her party leaders to prepare to contest coming assembly bypolls on their own.

    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav
    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav

    "No one has got the official stand of the BSP regarding the alliance. We are waiting for an official statement," SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

    Earlier Monday at a meeting of BSP Uttar Pradesh unit in New Delhi, Mayawati asked her party leaders to not depend on the alliance to win votes but work to expand the organisation.

    Split in SP-BSP alliance? Mayawati may go solo in UP assembly bypolls

    According to some of those present in the meeting, Mayawati referred to the family feud in the Yadav clan, saying the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP could not transfer the community votes to the BSP in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. She said the SP could not even save its "family seats".

    "These are all hearsay. What was the matter of discussion has to be understood," the SP spokesperson said.

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will take a decision on the developments once he comes to Lucknow from his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh, Chaudhary said.

    PTI

    More SP BSP ALLIANCE News

    Read more about:

    sp bsp alliance akhilesh yadav mayawati

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue