SP leader who watched EVMs with binoculars continues overnight vigil

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Politicians resort to all sort of things especially during election time. Now with counting day nearing, all eyes would be on the results for the five state elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

Now getting back to Uttar Pradesh. A Samajwadi Party leader has come up with a unique idea to keep a watch on the EVM strongroom.

He can be seen standing on an open jeep and watching the EVM strongroom with binoculars to prevent mishandling.

However Verma's vigil did not end. He maintains a 24 hour vigil by maintaining a 24 hour shift. He told ANI, " what happened in West Bengal? Exit polls had said BJP would come to power but Didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed the government with the full majority. Exit polls are wrong. And it has been a history that the Hastinapur MLA and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh have been of the same party."

Verma has now shifted closer to the strong room and kept a vigil overnight. He began his vigil on Tuesday.

He said that The BJP will try and manipulate the EVMs on the basis of the fake exit polls. We are close to the EVM strongroom and are guarding them 24 hours. Our hard work is locked in these EVMs and we have created a three layered security system. He said that the first layer is 200 metres from the place where the EVMs are kept.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 13:32 [IST]