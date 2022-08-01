YouTube
    SP gen secy meets Adityanath, discusses state of backwards and Muslims in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 01: Samajwadi Party's general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and discussed the plight of the backward and Muslim communities in the state.

    The meeting was held at the chief minister's official residence here, sources said. "Today, the chief national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

    Talks were held in the context of persecution of backwards and Muslims across the state by filing false cases unilaterally.

    The government should take back the fake cases," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet. The 76-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Both enjoy cordial relations.

    yogi adityanath uttar pradesh

