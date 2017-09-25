SP feud out in the open again, protest outside Lohia Trust

Mulayam Singh Yadav's supporters on Monday staged a protest outside the Lohia Trust in Lucknow ahead of the Samajwadi Party founder's press conference today.

The feud between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had seemingly taken a backseat after UP assembly polls. It is now rearing its head again.

On Thursday, Mulayam Singh Yadav removed Akhilesh-loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav from the post of secretary of the Lohia Trust and appointed his brother Shivpal Yadav in his place.

The Lohia Trust is an affiliate of the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam is its chairperson. Shivpal, Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav, who is also the SP national general secretary, are members of the trust.

Mulayam had earlier terminated the trust membership of Ramgovind Chaudhary, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Ahmed Hasan, Usha Verma and Alok Shakya at its annual meeting last month.

Deepak Mishra, whom Akhilesh had expelled from the SP, was been made a member.

During the initial stages of the Yadav family feud, Akhilesh had created another trust, the Janeshwar Mishra Trust, housed adjacent to the Lohia Trust. Akhilesh is the chairperson of the Janeshwar Mishra Trust.

OneIndia News