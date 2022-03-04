SP built 800, BJP built 28,000 houses for poor in Mirzapur: PM Modi at rally

New Delhi, Mar 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Samajwadi Party at a rally Mirzapur on Friday, saying "Pariwarwadis" (SP) created roadblocks to the development in Uttar Pradesh when the Akhilesh Yadav's government ruled the state.

"When these Pariwarwadis (SP) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for the development of UP. These Pariwarwadis didn't let the poor, marginalised section develop," PM Modi said at the rally in Mirzapur.

Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when PM Modi became the Prime Minister in 2017 and Yadav's rule ended after the BJP came to power in the state in 2017.

Talking about the achievement of the BJP government, he said it has constructed 28,000 houses for poor in Mirzapur. "It's my resolution that every poor should have their own house. They (SP) have built only 800 houses for the poor in Mirzapur, but in the last 5 years our govt has built 28,000 houses for people of Mirzapur," he added.

