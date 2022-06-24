YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Southwest monsoon to cover the entire nation by July 6: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 24: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8.

    Southwest monsoon to cover the entire nation by July 6: IMD
    Representational Image

    After an early start, the monsoon had been pushing late over south peninsular India and central India in absence of favourable systems. As on date, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Porbandar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Shivpuri and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk in Uttar Pradesh.

    "Southwest monsoon is likely to cover remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, entire Bihar and some parts of northwest India towards the end of the week," IMD said in a statement.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather monsoon india meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X