Southwest monsoon to cover the entire nation by July 6: IMD

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi? Here's what IMD says

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 24: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8.

After an early start, the monsoon had been pushing late over south peninsular India and central India in absence of favourable systems. As on date, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Porbandar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Shivpuri and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk in Uttar Pradesh.

"Southwest monsoon is likely to cover remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, entire Bihar and some parts of northwest India towards the end of the week," IMD said in a statement.

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:10 [IST]