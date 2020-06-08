  • search
    Southwest Monsoon advances into more states, slightly cloudy weather in Bengaluru

    New Delhi, June 08: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that low-pressure area is likely to be formed over east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

    Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during 09th-11th June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during 10th-11th June.

    The weather agency said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, entire Tamil Nadu, some parts of Rayalseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast India.

    Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

    Conditions likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Some more parts of Karnataka, Some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 2 days.

    Meanwhile, the residents of Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru woke up to slightly cloudy weather. The condition has also led to further drop in temperature.

