Sourav Ganguly's tweet on 'new chapter of life'; is he joining BJP?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 1: BCCI President and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet claiming that he is planning to start "something" that will help a lot of people.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he said in his message.

He further stated, "Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

His tweet paved way for rumours of the former cricketer joining the BJP.

On asking about Ganguly's tweet, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI: "The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket."

It may be recalled that Sourav Ganguly had hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Bengal. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya also attended the dinner. The BJP leaders' visit triggered rumours of the former cricketer finally joining the saffron party.

However, the BCCI President has continued to deny rumours of joining any party.