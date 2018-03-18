Sounds like rhetoric of a loser: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul's speech

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Congress plenary meet where he compared the BJP to the Kauravas, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it sounded like rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance."

Addressing a press conference soon after Rahul's speech at the plenary session Sitharaman said "It sounds like a rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance."

Sitharaman also accused the Congress of being "solely responsible" for the anti-Sikh riots in 1984."A party that cried over the dead bodies of terrorists," she added.

"A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree Ram' today wants to be identified with the Pandavas," mocked the minister.

"It is astonishing that the Congress president chooses to name the president of BJP and says he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. The charge does not hold even though the charge was a complete conspiracy against him. It was a conspiracy based on fraud. and you continue to say this," she said.

"And this by someone who is in charge, somebody who is out on bail in the National Herald case. Congress president is sharing the name of the father of the nation and he is out on bail, she added.

On Rahul's charge on farmers issue, she said "He is talking about agrarian crisis. Its because its election time. What has Congress done for so many years. They just want votes rather than solving the crisis."

"From when on has the Congress become protector of judiciary? Do I have to remind how Indira Gandhi treat the judiciary when one verdict went against them," she said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul made a scathing attack on the Modi-led government at the Centre, invoking the Mahabharata to compare the "power-hungry" BJP and RSS to the Kauravas.

"Like the Kauravas, the BJP and the RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth," Gandhi claimed.

Rahul said that the BJP was very good at dodging issues and diverting the country's attention from important issues such as farmers' crisis and unemployment.

He also alleged the BJP-RSS of trying to take over all the institutions in the country whereas his party was trying to protect it.

The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament and never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice, he said adding that When it is important for the PM to speak, he goes silent.

