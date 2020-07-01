Sopore encounter: 3-year-old survives J&K terror attack

Srinagar, July 03: A 3-year-old boy survived terror attack on Wednesday after Jammu and Kahmir police came to his rescue in a terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore town. The attack took place at the Model Town in the Sopore area, this morning.

A heartbreaking image of a police officer holding the child, at the spot where the terrorist attack was reported has gone viral on social media.

"Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack in Sopore," said the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police.

The child was travelling in a Maruti car with his grandfather from Srinagar to Handwara when it was hit by a spray of bullets in Sopore town, which is in Baramulla district about 50 km from Srinagar.

One CRPF has been martyred in a terror attack at Sopore and a civilian too has lost his life in the attack.

Three other jawans have been injured in the attack.

The police said the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the patrol team, killing a jawan. The CRPF troops retaliated but the terrorists managed to escape.

Last week, a six-year-old boy was killed during a terror attack on the CRPF in Anantnag.