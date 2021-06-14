Sopore attack: Lashkar operatives carried out reconnaissance along with Pak terrorist

What's in a name? For Pakistan, everything, as it continues to change names of terror groups to dodge bans

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: The terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists, investigations have found.

The terrorists were identified by the police as Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit. In the attack four policemen and four civilians were injured. After being shifted to hospital two constables, Showkar Ahmad and Waseem Ahmed succumbed to their injuries.

Two civilians, Bashir Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad Shalla, who were vegetable vendors too succumbed to their injuries. The Jammu and Kashmir police in a statement said that they stand by the martyrs at such a critical juncture.

Officials tell OneIndia that the attack was planned and executed by Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists War and Pandit. The reconnaissance was conducted by the two along with a foreign (Pakistan) terrorist, the official also said.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has off late stepped up operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, a front of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which calls itself People's Anti Fascist Front claimed responsibility for the killing of BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita when he was visiting his friend's house in the Tral area of Pulwama district, officials said here. The front said that Pandita was involved in creating a network of informers.

If the Hindus believe that their evil designs can take roots in Kashmir, then it is delusional of a great magnitude. We have an eye on every activity and will deal with them appropriately, the release signed by the spokesperson of the front, Tanveer Ahmad Rather said.

Monday, June 14, 2021, 11:00 [IST]