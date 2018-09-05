Soon, one single card for all modes of public transport across the country

New Delhi, Sep 5: In a bid to offer seamless connectivity between various modes of public transport across the country, the government will soon come up with a single card that can be used to make payments for multiple modes of transport.

In what is being called as 'One-Nation-One-Card' policy, the citizens would be able to travel across India with a single card with the help of which one can pay for all modes of transport, said reports.

This could be something similar to an 'Oyster card' in London which can be used to travel on buses, metro and suburban trains.

For example, a card facility is available in Delhi Metro. The Delhi Metro card can be purchased at any metro station in Delhi-NCR and cash can be loaded into it. This helps the commuters during the peak hours when the line for token/ticket is long. With card, one can directly walk into platform entry gate and swipe the card to get in. A similar card system is in place in Bengaluru's Namma Metro.

But, as of now, the Delhi Metro cards cannot be used in Bengaluru Metro system. With this new initiative, a single card would seamlessly integrate commuting on public transport systems across India.

Delhi recently joined global cities using a common card for commuting in public transport, with Metro smart card becoming a valid mode of payment for travel in DTC and Cluster buses.

NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that the objective of the strategy is to plan for the citizens first, instead of focusing on vehicles alone, by providing sustainable mobility and accessibility by switching to a cleaner mode of transportation.