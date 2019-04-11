  • search
    Sonia to file nomination amid road show today

    New Delhi, April 11: Former Congress president and United Progressive Chairperson (UPA) Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Raebareli Parliamentary constituency in the afternoon.

    She is scheduled to hold a road show as a show of strength in her family bastion.

    Sonia will start her programme at 11:30 with a pooja. She will reach residence of Late Gaya Prasad Shukla to perform pooja.

    Her road show will start at 12:00 noon from Hathi Park that will reach Collectorate via Kachahari Road.

    Sonia camp leaders not happy with Team Rahul's alliance strategy

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, and other senior Congress leaders are also expected to be present during the road show.

    After filing her nomination, Sonia will return to Bhuyemau Guest House around 1:30 P.M. After taking rest, she will reach Fursatganj in Amethi, where her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi is the Congress candidate.

    She will hold a meeting with Congress workers in Amethi, another Gandhi family home turf.

    Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. The seat, which will vote in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

    The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

    Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

