Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Sonia Gandhi’s take on why the BJP was beaten in the Hindi heartland

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party's good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP's "negative politics".

    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi
    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi

    Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

    Also Read | Sonia Gandhi turns 72: Modi, other leaders extend Birthday wishes

    Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a "Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics".

    A resurgent Congress Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while emerging as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
