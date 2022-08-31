YouTube
    Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The mother of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi passed away on Saturday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

    "Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday, [sic]" she tweeted.

    Last week, Congress president Sonia Gandhi went abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accompanied her, the party said.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on the padayatra, a foot march, covering about 3,500 km from Kanykumari in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir over about 150 days, on September 7. The yatra will traverse through different parts of the country.

    Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 17:18 [IST]
    X