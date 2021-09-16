YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 16: Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the party's women's wing to fight the communal and divisive forces more aggressively that are dividing the society's secular fabric.

    Sonia Gandhi urges Congress women wing to aggressively fight divisive forces

    On the occasion of All India Mahila Congress' 38th foundation day, Sonia Gandhi, in a message, said that the party's women's wing has been actively mobilising women to propagate the values, politics and programmes of the Indian National Congress.

    The party has been training the women at various levels to strengthen the organisation. In addition to it, the Mahila Congress has spear-heading the causes pertaining to gender justice, equality and empowerment.

    "Today, I am confident that the All India Mahila Congress will rededicate itself to fighting even more aggressively the communal and divisive forces that are polarising our society, spreading prejudice and hate, destroying our secular fabric and ethos, destroying the foundation of our democracy using fear, deception and intimidation, selling our national assets and causing enormous hardship to crores of families across the country," Gandhi said in her message.

    Rahul Attacks BJP, RSS

    Rahul Gandhi, who attended the event, launched the new insignia and flag of the women's wing. Speaking at the occasion, he targeted the BJP and RSS calling them the "brokers of religion."

    "BJP-RSS people say they're Hindu party. In the last 100-200 years, Mahatma Gandhi is the person who understood the Hindu religion & practised it. We recognise it & so do BJP & RSS' people," ANI quotes him as saying at the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress meet.

    He added, "If Mahatma Gandhi gave his entire life to understand the Hindu religion so why did Godse kill him. It is a contradiction and you have to think about it,"

    Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
