Sonia Gandhi to take decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

New Delhi, Sep 29: A decision on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan will be taken by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a day or two.

Asked whether Gehlot will remian as the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Venugopal said, "The decision will be taken by the Congress President within a day or two".

Rajasthan plunged into political turmoil after Ashok Gehlot loyalists threatened to resign against the possible elevation of Sachin Pilot as the new Rajasthan CM.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the latter led a rebellion to topple his government in July 2020.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot backed out of the Congress Presidential race and apologised to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the unexpected political crisis in Rajasthan Congress.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," ANI quoted Gehlot in a tweet.

Gehlot said that he decided to contest the poll after Rahul Gandhi told him that he would run for the Congress presidential election. "When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident, I've decided not to contest the elections," he added.

Accepting "moral responsibility", Ashok Gehlot decided to opt out of the race. On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

