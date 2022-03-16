YouTube
    Sonia Gandhi to meet party's Punjab MPs at Congress's office today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Congress president Sonia Gandhi wioo meet party's MPs from Punjab at Congress Parliamentary Party office at 12.30pm today, reported news agency ANI.

    Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had asked the chiefs of five states where Assembly elections had recently concluded to step down.

    

    "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC's," Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet.

    The demand for the resignation came after the party suffered defeats in all five states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

    While the Congress lost power in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, with its seats seeing a drastic reduction in number from 77 to 18, the party won merely 2 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:48 [IST]
