    Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

    Gandhi has tested positive for Covid for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote,"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

    Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state shown way to countryBihar Dy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state shown way to country

    Earlier Gandhi had met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following the political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi coronavirus disease jairam ramesh congress

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 13:02 [IST]
