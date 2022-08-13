Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again

We strongly condemn this vendetta politics: Congress on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

Gandhi has tested positive for Covid for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote,"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

Earlier Gandhi had met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following the political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 13:02 [IST]