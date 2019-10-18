  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi's rally cancelled in Haryana’s Mahendergarh; Rahul to step in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: In last minute change, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not address the election rally in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Friday. It was her first rally after she took over the reins of the grand old party in August following her son Rahul's resignation owning responsibility for the drubbing in this year's Lok Sabha polls. The rally, in Mahendergarh, will now be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

    Sonia Gandhis rally cancelled in Haryana’s Mahendergarh; Rahul to step in

    "@RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons," the Haryana Congress said in a tweet.

    The Haryana Congress announced the decision on Twitter.

    Pakistan was split two-ways during Congress rule: Hooda

    Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. This will be Rahul Gandhi's second rally in Haryana. He had addressed the first one on October 14 in Nuh in the Mewat region.

    Gandhi, who turns 73 this December, was to campaign for Congress candidate Rao Daan Singh, who is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ram Bilas Sharma in Mahendergarh. The election will be held on October 21 and votes will be counted three days later on October 24.

    Over the last few years, Sonia Gandhi has been seen less and less in her party's public meetings and rallies.

    Her last public address was a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on June 12. She had held a meeting in Rae Bareli on May 2 during the Lok Sabha election campaign, which was her lone poll rally.

    The Congress president has in the recent years curtailed her public functions and had last addressed a rally in Rae Bareli on June 12 to thank the voters of her Lok Sabha constituency for re-electing her. Prior to that, she spoke at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on May 2 while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi haryana rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue