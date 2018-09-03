  • search

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra on vacation in Goa

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra and her son-in-law Robert Vadra were on a private visit to Goa.

    Sonia Gandhi in Goa
    Sonia Gandhi in Goa Courtesy: Dwipen Acharya instagram

    Sonia Gandhi's photo was shared by one Dwipen Acharya on his Instagram account.

    According to reports, they had arrived in the state on Friday and checked-in a resort. According to reports, this south Goa property is a favourite with Sonia as it offers her a privacy which few resorts do. The Gandhi family had celebrated New Year at a beach resort in South Goa.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
