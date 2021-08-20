YouTube
    Sonia Gandhi holds virtual meeting with leaders of 19 opposition parties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting on Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, amid efforts to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.

    Sonia Gandhi

    Among those who participated in the meeting were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

    VP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversaryVP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    The meeting was part of the Congress leadership's efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues before the country, including the upcoming Assembly elections in some states.

    Among the parties who took part in the meeting were TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, JMM, CPI, CPI(M), NC, RJD, AIUDF, VCK, Loktantrik Janata Dal, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani), PDP and IUML.

    Leaders of AAP, BSP and SP were not present at the meeting.

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 18:44 [IST]
    X