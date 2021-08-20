Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi; All set to meet Gandhis

Sonia Gandhi likely to chair opposition meet on August 20

TMC likely to join Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet for opposition leaders

In show of strength, opposition leaders likely to attend meet called by Sonia Gandhi on Aug 20

Sonia Gandhi's initiative to bring Oppn unity welcome, urge her to strengthen Congress: Sibal

Sonia Gandhi holds virtual meeting with leaders of 19 opposition parties

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting on Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, amid efforts to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.

Among those who participated in the meeting were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

VP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

The meeting was part of the Congress leadership's efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues before the country, including the upcoming Assembly elections in some states.

Among the parties who took part in the meeting were TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, JMM, CPI, CPI(M), NC, RJD, AIUDF, VCK, Loktantrik Janata Dal, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani), PDP and IUML.

Leaders of AAP, BSP and SP were not present at the meeting.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 18:44 [IST]