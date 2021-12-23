Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress MPs from poll-bound Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 23: Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party MPs from Punjab on Thursday on the current political situation in the poll-bound state.

Though the details of what transpired at the meeting were not known, it was convened on a day when a blast took place in the Ludhiana district court complex, killing one person. The meeting also comes in the wake of incidents of alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and in Kapurthala, and the subsequent lynching of two men.

Sources said former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Nair, who is the Congress MP from Patiala, did not attend the meeting.

It is learnt that Gandhi sought the opinion of the MPs on the party's prospects in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. The meeting was held at the Congress chief's 10, Janpath residence.

Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in Punjab: Channi Over Bomb Blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said as the Assembly polls are drawing near, some anti-national forces are trying to spread anarchy in the state. He said this after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex left one person dead and six injured.

He said, "As the elections are nearing, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this, the government is alert and people should also be alert,"

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former CM Amarinder Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the attack. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 23:05 [IST]