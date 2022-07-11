Sonia Gandhi expresses shock over former Japanese PM Abe's demise, says \"he will be sorely missed\"

Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summons from ED, to be quizzed on July 21

New Delhi, July 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to appear before the agency on July 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was asked to appear before the ED on June 8, but after she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 1, she sought time from the ED.

Gandhi had sought postponement from the agency notice for an appearance on June 23 on the grounds that the doctors had "strictly advised her to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection".

The federal agency had earlier accepted a request from Gandhi seeking postponement of the questioning in the case and asked the Congress president to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had appeared before ED officers for a couple of days in the Natioanl Herald case.