    Sonia Gandhi calls Oppn meet today on CAA, NRC; Mamata, Mayawati, AAP to skip

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Congress interim president called on opposition parties' on Monday. The meeting will be held today afternoon. The meeting will be not attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the meeting, the parties will discuss the current situation in the backdrop student protest and the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

    However, the leading opposition parties TMC, BSP, and AAP will not attend today Sonia Gandhi called meeting.

    Mamata, who once joined the hands with Congress to banish BJP on Thursday had said, "double standards" of the Left Front and Congress will not be tolerated, and denied attending the opposition meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

    Sonia Gandhi call on Oppn meet today on CAA, NRC, Mamata to boycott

    Bengal witnessed massive violence during the 24-hour bandh called by the trade union activists backed by Left and Congress members on Wednesday. She has boycotted the meeting to protest against the violence unleashed in the state allegedly by Left Front and Congress workers during a trade union strike.

    Youth being misguided, CAA is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, says PM Modi in Kolkata

    The TMC supremo had said that the anti-CAA-NRC movement was first launched by her and whatever the Left and Congress are doing in the name of CAA-NRC is vandalism.

    Reportedly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend today's opposition meeting called by Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BHP)'s Mayawati, also earlier attacked the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the baby deaths at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. On Monday, she tweeted, "BSP will not attend today's opposition parties meeting called by Congress".

    On Saturday, Sonia termed the CAA as a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people into religious lines. During the meeting of the Congress Working Committee or CWC.

    On Saturday, the party demanded immediate withdrawal of the CAA and pausing the process of the NPR.

    However, the BJP has repeatedly alleged the opposition parties led by Congress of spreading the violence that took place during some of the ani-CAA protests.

