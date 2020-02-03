  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi being treated for stomach infection in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Congress president Sonia Gandhi who has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is undergoing treatment for stomach infection, hospital authorities said.

    Sonia Gandhi suffers from stomach infection, being treated in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

    "She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 PM and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr D S Rana Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin on Monday.

    Gandhi is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.

    Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

    The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X