Sonali Phogat's autopsy report reveals 'multiple blunt force injuries on body'

Panaji, Aug 25: The post-mortem report of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has revealed 'multiple blunt force injures' over the body. This comes after Goa Police registered a murder case pertaining to her death.

"There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigation officer to ascertain," the post-mortem report said.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had claimed she was murdered by two of her associates, who were travelling with her to Goa.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Sonali Phogat's brother Dhaka had filed a complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

He alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleague, he added.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 17:53 [IST]