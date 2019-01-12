Some of the BJP MPs likely to be denied ticket may look for some other political destinations

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eying for such candidates in Uttar Pradesh whose win-ablity quotient is maximum to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the saddle once again. In such a situation, there is a possibility of many sitting Lok Sabha members in the state getting tickets denied. But this is giving sleepless nights to many and they are looking for some other refuge.

Recently some of the MP in the Prayagraj region tried to meet president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and meaning of this was drawn that they were looking for some possibilities there. One such MP wrote a letter to the PM about the concerns of the Baishya Community however the other MP did not cross the boundary of the party discipline in four-and-half year but record of their switching party is equally good.

The BJP along with its allies had won 73 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and there were many such leaders winning election who does not have their own political base. But some of them have worked hard to become popular and have made their grip in the area strong in the bargain. But some other despite the PM and party president making them realise their dismal performance but they still did not relent.

The BJP has been preparing its time-bound reports on its MPs by the BJP office bearers and observers from the Centre and states. Sources said that over two dozens of party MPs have gone out of the favourite list as they lagged behind in the party activities and organizational work. Some of them have got inkling of it too now. So they are now looking for new messiah like an MP from the Poorvanchal region of the state who has always been in the limelight for making controversial statements is looking for other options.

After the BJP government took over in Delhi, Balia MP Bharat Singh was the first MP to show the mirror to the party in one of the meetings in Delhi. He was in the limelight for this but later on he remained silent mostly. But after Dalit movement in April 2018, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule, Robertsganj MP Chotelal Khairwar, Nagina MP Dr Yashwant, Etawah MP Ashok Dohre expressed their anger by writing letter to the PM. It is indicated that after the alliance of the SP-BSP clear some of the BJP MPs may go to the alliance and some even to the Congress.