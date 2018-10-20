Some MPs demanding Assembly tickets while BJP wants to field some of them in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh is considering to field several Lok Sabha MPs in the state Assembly elections. But there is two kinds of situation in Madhya Pradesh in which there are some Lok Sabha MPs who are demanding Assembly tickets from the party while there is another situation in which party wants some of its to field in the Assembly elections.

Party sources said that the kind of situation party is facing in the state, every leader is worried about their future. So they want to retain at least Assembly seat as they are not sure if they will be able to win the elections or if they will be able to get the ticket. There is the possibility of ticket not given to such BJP leaders who have even iota of chance of loosing elections. The BJP in principle has decided to deny tickets to 30-40 per cent of its MPs and MLAs. In another situation, the party wants to ensure winability of its candidates in the Assembly elections and if a big leader like an MP is contesting Assembly elections from any part of the state, the influential leader may also impact the neighbouring seats from where he/she is contesting.

So as per the first category the BJP may field Damoh MP Prahlad Singh Patel who is not only very popular but also influence several other seats if he is contesting Assembly election. Similarly Janardan Mishra of Rewa may also be fielded as Assembly candidate. Now in the second situation, Bhopal Lok Sabha member of Parliament Alok Sanjar is demanding Assembly ticket and there are many others who too are demanding Assembly tickets. Sources said that if the BJP wins Madhya Pradesh elections MLAs may also demand Lok Sabha tickets once again.

Sources said that the party won't be able to win Damoh seat so Patel could prove to be a good bet for the party. Prahlad Patel has always been the contender for the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was very close to Union minister and former MP chief minister Uma Bharati.