India not for starting conflicts but always ready to face challenges: Rajnath Singh

India no longer weak, will give befitting reply to anyone threatening its territorial integrity: Rajnath Singh

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

India

pti-PTI

Mumbai, Nov 21: Taking a dig at China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said "some irresponsible nations" with their narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations, Singh said, after commissioning of Indian Navy’s destroyer Visakhapatnam here.

Digvijaya Singh on BJP MLA's call to break legs of Congressmen: I'll go to his house to recite Ramdhun

"Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," Singh said.

Indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.

'Visakhapatnam' is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said.