YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Some countries want to patent Yoga, but it belongs to India: RSS chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Saharanpur (UP), Apr 30: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that yoga belongs to India and some countries want to "patent" Yoga.

    Some countries want to patent Yoga, but it belongs to India: RSS chief

    Speaking at the 49th foundation day of Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan in Saharanpur, Bhagwat said, "Some countries in the world want to patent Yoga. One can reach the pinnacle of knowledge through Yoga, he emphasized.

    Hence we have to come forward and have to say that Yoga is of India. We have to become the ambassadors of our culture. The world has only physical knowledge, while it is only India, which has spiritual knowledge, and people from across the world come here to learn it."

    The RSS Sarsanghchalak further said, "India's culture and the Yoga tradition are the oldest 'paddati' (systems) in the world and the entire world is now endorsing it. Through Yoga, we can reach near 'Parameshwar' or 'Param Gyaan' (pinnacle of knowledge)."

    Bhagwat also said every work carried out in an appropriate manner of 'Satyam', 'Shivam', 'Sundaram', too, becomes Yoga.

    "Balance is Yoga and the person who achieves this balance has no enemies nor does he face any sorrow," he added. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel called Yoga a way of life and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with presenting the "5,000-year-old legacy" in the United Nations General Assembly, after which the International Yoga Day was approved.

    "During COVID-19, Yoga kept people happy," she said and called it "sanjeevani" (life giver). Patel urged the people not to attribute a religious angle to it. Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan was established by Padma Shri Yoga Guru Bharat Bhushan in 1973. PTI

    More YOGA News  

    Read more about:

    yoga mohan bhagwat rss

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 20:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X