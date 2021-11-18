Some clowns try to dishonour India, have support of Rahul, Sibal: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal, Nov 18: Comedian-actor Vir Das, who is at the centre of a controversy over his monologue "I come from two Indias" will not be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

Mishra said there are some jesters who try to "defame" India, and they have some supporters like Kapil Sibal and other Congress people.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it," the minister alleged.

"Such type of people like him, I call them 'vidushak' (jester) would not be allowed to perform in the state. If he (Das) apologises, we are going to think over it," he said.

The Mumbai-based stand-up comic, who is in the US right now, on Monday uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled "I come from two Indias", which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

Towards the end of his performance, he delivered a monologue about the contradiction within the country under the segment titled Two Indias.

'I come from an India where we claim to be divided over Bollywood on Twitter and yet are united by Bollywood in the darkness of a theatre,' Vir Das narrates.

The video has left people divided. Where on one hand, there is a section of people who lauded his performance, some are offended with his act.

This is not the first time, Narottam Mishra has issued such warnings. The MP minister had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement with "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of 'mangalsutra' or else face statutory action.

Prior to it, Dabur India Private Limited had withdrawn its Fem cream bleach advertisement, which showed same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth and watching each other through a sieve, after Mishra termed the ad as objectionable and warned that legal steps would be taken against it.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 19:16 [IST]