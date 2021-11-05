'Some burst crackers intentionally, BJP made them do it': Delhi Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 05: As Delhi breathes toxic air, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday slammed the BJP, accusing it of instigating people to "burst firecrackers on purpose".

"Some people had intentionally asked people to burst firecrackers during Diwali festival. The BJP made them do it. Opposition was underestimating the point that pollution increases due to the bursting of firecrackers," said Gopal Rai.

Maintaining that national capital's "base pollution level" had remained unchanged, Rai said "Delhi recorded lowest pollution levels in Oct this year in comparison to last 5 years. But pollution level is increasing for the last 3 days due to firecrackers bursting and an increase in stubble burning. However, it is lesser than previous years."

Air pollution levels shot up to dangerous levels in New Delhi on Friday morning after Diwali night. Violating the government's firecracker ban, a barrage of firecrackers exploded in the sky that night to celebrate the festival.

"The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the 'severe' category with additional firework emissions... The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 per cent," said Gufran Beig, the founder-project director of SAFAR.

Ahead of the festival season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on crackers till January 1, 2022 and ran an aggressive campaign against the sale and use of crackers.

Delhi's air quality index entered the 'severe' zone Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at 12 noon on Friday.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (460), Greater Noida (423), Ghaziabad (450), Gurgaon (478) and Noida (466) recorded severe air quality at 12 noon.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 15:33 [IST]