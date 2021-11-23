Some answers on whether you need a booster dose against COVID-19

New Delhi, Nov 23: When will you need a COVID-19 booster dose. There are various opinions about the need for a booster dose.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19, underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

The booster dose issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

"Administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all adult population and ensuring that not only India but the entire world gets vaccinated is the priority of the government for now.

"More so, there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19," Bhargava told PTI.

On the probability of administering a booster dose, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that adequate stocks are available and the aim is to complete the vaccination of the target population with two doses. After that, a decision on booster dose would be taken based on expert recommendation, he had said.

"The government cannot take a direct decision in such a matter. When the Indian Council of Medical Research and expert team will say that a booster dose should be given, we will consider it then," he had said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always depended on expert opinion, be it vaccine research, manufacturing or approval.

According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 14:44 [IST]