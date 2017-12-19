Solution to stubble burning at the cost of just 6 or 7 Rafale jets: Congress MP

New Delhi, December 19: Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said a permanent solution to stubble burning, which has been causing choking pollution in northern states, can be brought about at the cost of just six or seven Rafale fighter jets.

Seeking immediate sanction of funds by the Centre to solve the problem, he said the NITI Aayog has projected that a permanent solution would cost around Rs 11,000 crore.

Raising the issue of choking pollution from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Bajwa said this was just the cost of 6-7 Rafale jets.

India is buying 36 Rafale fighters for about Rs 59,000 crore contract (7.87 billion euro) from France.

He said pollution in the national capital has become a "national shame" and the government should urgently take steps to tackle it.

Farmers, he said, needed support and should be given Rs 200 per quintal extra to get rid of crop residue in eco- friendly way. Farmers should be given financial support to stop stubble burning, he added.

Vivek Gupta (TMC) wanted to know what steps the government has taken for the disposal of crop residue.

Raising the issue of Cyclone Ockhi which has left a trail of destruction in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep, D Raja (CPI) said scores of fishermen are still missing.

He demanded that the disaster is declared a national calamity and adequate financial assistance be given to the governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

"Fishermen are passing through huge distress," he said and demanded setting up of a separate ministry of fisheries to deal with issues of the fishermen.

Harivansh (JD-U) sought steps to protect Jaiprakash Narayan's village Sitab Diara in Saran on the UP-Bihar border from being flooded.

PTI