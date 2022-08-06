Soldier injured, civilian killed in J&K encounter

Time has come for encounter killings: Karnataka minister after BJP worker's murder

Srinagar, Aug 06: A civilian was killed and a soldier injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

An Indian Army soldier and a civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said, adding it was unclear how the civilian was injured.

The civilian, identified as Manzoor Lone of the Redwani Bala area of Kulgam, succumbed to injuries in the evening.

"Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded," the police said on Twitter.

Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:19 [IST]