India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Vice Presidential Election 2022 Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Soldier injured, civilian killed in J&K encounter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Aug 06: A civilian was killed and a soldier injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

    The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

    Soldier injured, civilian killed in J&K encounter
    Representational Image

    The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

    An Indian Army soldier and a civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said, adding it was unclear how the civilian was injured.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in BaramullaJammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

    The civilian, identified as Manzoor Lone of the Redwani Bala area of Kulgam, succumbed to injuries in the evening.

    "Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded," the police said on Twitter.

    Comments

    More ENCOUNTER News  

    Read more about:

    encounter security forces terrorists kulgam jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X