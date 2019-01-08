  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8: Indian Railways takes a big step towards clean energy! for the first time, coaches of passengers trains would be powered by solar energy. This solar power will help to operate lights, fans and mobile charging slots in the coaches.

    Solar panels to be fitted on passenger trains on trial basis
    Representational Image

    Developed by the IROAF (Indian Railway Organization for Alternate Fuels), such solar panels were earlier fitted in DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains last year. After its success, railways decided to use solar energy in the main line coaches for the comforts of the common man.

    Indian Railways moves to cleaner fuels, first solar-powered train launched

    IROAF plans to fit solar panels on 250 coaches on passenger and DEMU trains.

    Out of this, IROAF will fit flexible solar panels in 3 more passenger trains which face the problem of poor battery charging due to slow running.

    In 2016, Indian Railways announced its partnership with UNDP to set up 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity on top of its plans to launch a tender for 150 MW of rooftop systems.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
