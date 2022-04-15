Solar Eclipse 2022: Know date, time and 'Surya Grahan' visibility in India

Surya Grahan 2021 on December 4: What can I expect to see during a solar eclipse?

New Delhi, Apr 15: The first Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of the year 2022 will occur on April 30, Saturday. It will be the first of two partial solar eclipses in 2022; the second will occur on Oct. 25.

We won't see another total solar eclipse until 2023.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. There are four types of solar eclipses: total, annular, partial and hybrid.

A solar eclipse is a spectacular sight and a rare astronomical event. Each one is only visible from a limited area.

The solar eclipse on April 30 will be seen in parts of South and West-South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic and Antarctic Ocean.

Timings

The Surya Grahan will begin at 12:15 pm and end at 4:07 pm. However, it will not be visible in India.

The eclipse reaches its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's center, according to EarthSky.org.

While many people enjoy watching the process with naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector or a telescope.

The April 30 eclipse occurs just four days before the moon reaches apogee - its farthest point from Earth.