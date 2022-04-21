Solar Eclipse 2022: Here are the Do's and Don'ts to follow on the Day of Surya Grahan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of this year is set to take place on Saturday, 30 April. Though it won't be visible in India, people in the Pacific Ocean, South and West-South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean can witness the celestial event.

Solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Sunlight is restricted in some areas partially or fully by the Moon, till the eclipse does not end. This is the reason why the sky goes dark during the peak of the eclipse.

Tips to watch a solar eclipse safely

Do not look directly at the sun.

Use separate solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar eclipse viewers to watch the celestial event.

Remove the shielding glasses only when the eclipse is over or turn your face against the occurrence.

Remove the shielding glasses only when the eclipse is over or turn your face against the occurrence. Don't watch the eclipse while driving. According to AAA, drivers should drive with your headlight on and safely park your cars before gazing at the solar eclipse.

Do not capture the image of the eclipse using your camera, as there may be a high chance that the concentrated rays of the Sun can damage your eyes.

If you are someone with prescription glasses, please take them off and wear eclipse glasses.

Do not compromise your diet due to superstition and eat whenever you are hungry.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 16:16 [IST]