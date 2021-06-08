Solar Eclipse 2021 Effects on Pregnancy: Do's and Don'ts women should follow

What is an annular solar eclipse

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, the dramatic 'ring of fire' is visible.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Do's and Don'ts pregnant women should followSolar Eclipse 2021: Do's and Don'ts pregnant women should follow

Solar Eclipse has always triggered a kind of fear in the hearts of pregnant ladies. Pregnancy is an important time for a woman, and it is natural to be extra careful and there is no harm in following certain norms.

1. Never Look at the Eclipse with Naked Eyes: Whether pregnant or not, you should never look at the eclipse with bare eyes as it could damage the retina

2. Stay Indoors: Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as much as possible during a Solar eclipse

3. Avoid Using Sharp Objects: Pregnant women are advised not to use sharp objects like knives as using them is believed to cause birth defects in the baby

4. No Sleeping: During the eclipse time, pregnant women should avoid sleeping.

5. Bath Twice: Pregnant women are advised to take a bath before and after the solar eclipse. A head bath should be taken after the eclipse gets over to avoid any ill-effects of the Surya Grahan

6. Chant Mantras: Pregnant women are advised to chant Santana Gopala Mantra or MahaMrutyunjaya Mantra, Vishnu Mantras and Surya Mantras during the eclipse period.

7. Suspend all works: C ooking, eating, bathing, drinking water, etc. are prohibited until the eclipse is over.

8. Block the Sun: Avoid facing the sun's rays.

9. Consult doctor: Consult your doctor before following your religious beliefs 10

10. Make wise choice: Make informed choices that are good for you, the baby and your family.

What if I can't stay indoors during Surya Grahan?

Do not panic, if situation does not allow you to stay indoors. T here is no scientific evidence to suggest that a solar eclipse can be particularly harmful to you or your unborn baby.

Avoid fasting because that could cause symptoms like dizziness, headaches, nausea and even fainting. Dehydration can be a major concern during pregnancy.

When is the next solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will occur on December 4, 2021. Mot of South Australia, southern Africa, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica would witness the celestial event.