Solar Eclipse 2021 effect on rashi: Know which sun signs will get affected

New Delhi, Dec 03: On 4 December 2021, we are going to witness the last solar eclipse of the year. This is going to be the total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets in the way of the sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun is covered by the moon completely.

The magnificent astronomical event will be visible in the South in Australia, South in America, South Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica.

Date And Timing Of Solar Eclipse

• As per the Indian timings, On 4th December, there will be a partial solar eclipse at 10.59 am.

• Around 12: 30, the total eclipse will begin

• At 01:03 pm, the maximum eclipse will occur

• The full eclipse will end at 01:36 pm

• At 03.07 pm, partial eclipse will be over.

Besides, your hard work, a lot of things are strongly affected by the sun, moon and starts. So, December 4 solar eclipse will also have an impact on your life. Let us take a look

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Solar eclipse will have maximum effect on the eighth house from your zodiac. Be careful about your health, otherwise, you may face chronic diseases. It is better to use vehicles and electrical equipment carefully. Politicians may face conspiracies.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

The last solar eclipse of the year is expected to be auspicious for you. On work front, big opportunities await you.

Unmarried may get consent for love marriage from your family members. Married people must be careful as an Ideological differences with your life partner may emerge.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

According to Drik Panchang, Old complicated matters are likely to be resolved. You will get excellent benefits of hard work. Students preparing for competitive exams may get success. Stomach diseases may occur.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Keep restraint on your speech, otherwise you may have a fight with friends only. You may be worried about any problem of your child side.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

December 4 solar eclipse is expected to be auspicious for you. You will get excellent results at workplace. Students will do well in studies. Along with this, you can also get a solution to any problem going on in the past.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will feel courage and confidence in yourself. Can expect monetary gains from ancestral business. The bitterness in relationships will go away. You will take interest in religious activities. You are likely to get high position in job.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You are advised to control your speech. You may feel stress and tension during this time. Don't use abusive words. Your work may get hindered due to lack of money. Keep in mind the needs of your family members.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

In the field of work, things will not go according to your plan, due to which your problems may increase. Be cautious while taking important decisions in your life. Stay in good company. Maintain good relationships with your family.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You may remain troubled in unnecessary running. Also, increasing your expenses can spoil the budget. According to Drik Panchang, you will remain upset for not getting proper results of your hard work. Be sure to give enough time to your marital relationship otherwise discord is likely. Take plenty of sleep. You will spend money on diseases.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This eclipse will prove to be auspicious for Capricorns. The employed people can get progress in the field of work. At the same time, there can be a positive change in their career.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You can get good results because luck is in your favour. By getting new sources of income, there can be a big improvement in your financial condition.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You are advised to be cautious about the effects of this eclipse. There may be unnecessary disputes at home or office. Emotionally you may feel stressed. Be careful while driving a vehicle.

