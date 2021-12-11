Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2022: Time, Date, India Visibility

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The year 2022 will witness four major astronomical events, 2 solar eclipses and 2 lunar eclipses. the first of these events, a solar eclipse will be on April 30, 2022. While on November 8, 2022 a lunar eclipse will be seen from India.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Solar eclipses in 2022: April 30

    The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 will occur on 30 April, Saturday. The astronomical event will be visible from 12:15 pm to 04:07 pm.

    People in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic and Antarctica would witness the April 30 solar eclipse.

    Solar eclipses in 2022: October 25

    The last solar eclipse of 2022 will happen on Tuesday, October 25. This will be a partial eclipse. that is visible 16:29:10 and will last till 17:42:01. People in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa and Atlantica can witness the event. Unfortunately, solar eclipse will not be seen in India.

    Lunar eclipse in 2022: May 15 and 16

    The first Lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will start from 7.02 am on May 15 and 16 and will last till 12.20 am. It is visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

    Lunar eclipse in 2022: November 8

    The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 is visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.

    The last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will last from 1:32 pm to 7.27 pm on November 8.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 23:24 [IST]
