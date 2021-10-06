Social media marketer, Yash Vashishtha & Bollywood Singer AJ Singh Are All Set To Break The Charts

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

In today's time, social media's power cannot be compared. The reach it can give is immense and no one knows this better than Yash Vashishtha. Hailing from Mumbai, Yash is an eminent social media marketer and is the owner of Social Matte Media. His innovative promotional ideas have allowed him to elevate several businesses and increase the brand's reach across all the social media platforms.

Bollywood Industry has always been the center of attraction for everyone, especially the young talent. Yash Vashishtha has the perfect strategies for young talent to uplift their career in the industry via social media. Over time, Yash has gained extensive knowledge about how the market works and how social media holds the power to benefit people. His plan of action has allowed him to work with several A-list celebrities including filmmakers, producers, and singers. When Yash was asked about his work, he said," I have worked with Bollywood celebs and I have realized that to be the change in the industry, you need creativity. As a social media marketer, I always observe audiences' wants in social media and we plan every project based on their likings. In the end, it is all about what the audience likes."

According to the latest reports the renowned marketer is all set to collaborate with the Bollywood singer AJ Singh. Yash is already working on several unique ideas which will help in the successful promotions of the singer's latest music video. With the growing competition, the work is going to be tougher than it seems but we all know that Yash's experiential knowledge will never go in vain.

The main motive behind this collaboration is to raise the bar that the music industry has already set. As a social media strategist, Yash is going to put all his efforts to ensure that the talented singer's next project gets all the reach it deserves. The success of this project will not only transform Yash's career but will also bring a change in the music industry. It will be fun to see these two eminent personalities collab together and we all know that this collaboration is going to be a huge success.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 13:24 [IST]