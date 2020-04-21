  • search
    Social distancing: When a former CM flouted it and a sitting CM followed it

    Bengaluru, Apr 21: Recently, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy got his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy married during the nationwide lockdown was put in place. The former chief minister's son got married in Karnataka's Ramanagara where no cases for coronavirus were registered and was under a Green Zone.

    It was during this time, the JDS leader should have been more responsible. But, one thing that was stuck in his mind was his son's wedding.

    On the other side, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father breathed his last on Monday (April 20) due to liver and kidney ailments. But, Adityanath was reportedly held a meeting with the Cabinet ministers to discuss about the lockdown and prevailing situation of coronavirus in the state.

    Also, it was said that CM Adityanath would not be attending his father's last rites to ensure enforcement of lockdown to fight against coronavirus.

    Presently, CM Adityanath is holding a meeting with senior officials over COVID-19.

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also urged his family members not to gather in large numbers as the deadly virus would increase to spread among people.

    It is a known fact that such congregations would increase the spread of coronavirus. It is time for Kumaraswamy to be a responsible politician and aim at safeguarding the people than gathering them to attend a wedding.

