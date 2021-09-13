Social Activist Vishal Bhujbal Meets Dr.Indresh Kumar Ji to Discuss his Mission for Youth Empowerment

10th September 2021. Mumbai. A social activist from Pune's Junnar, Vishal Bhujbal met Hon'ble National Executive Member, RSS, Dr. Indresh Kumar Ji at RSS office in Yashwant Bhawan, Mumbai to share his social welfares in the interest of RSS and mission to empower the youth of the nation.

On his recent achievement, Dr.Indresh KumarJi congratulated Vishal Bhujbal for getting honored with 'Bharat Youth Award 2021' for his incredible service towards the betterment of society. He said, "India is a young country with immense potential. The development of the country is in the hands of the youth who can shape its future. If the energy of the youth is used in the right direction, then the progress of the country in various fields can be accelerated and the youth can become prosperous."

While sharing his gratitude and memorable moments in the meeting, Social Activist, Vishal Bhujbal said, "It was an honor to meet Dr. Indresh Kumar Ji.His words are kind and motivating."

Continuing further, "Youth should get the right platform to share their ideas, share their policies and showcase their talents because the talents of our nation are the real heritage of our nation.We need to indulge our power of youth in three tasks, education, service, and nation-building." He added.

Vishal Bhujbal, while serving several interests for RSS, his team rescues abandoned cows being slaughted and send them back to cow shelters(Goshala's) to provide them food, Medicine and protection. Moreover, he has founded, GreenDot Foundation & Multipurpose Organization with the sole aim to protect the environment where his team of social workers has been planting trees at a large scale throughout all over Maharashtra